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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Zagorskaya
Lyudmila Zagorskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Zagorskaya
Lyudmila Zagorskaya
Lyudmila Zagorskaya
Date of Birth
14 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
Nіma
(2019)
8.2
Papa Den
(2022)
6.9
Shvabra
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
2016
All
12
TV Shows
12
Actress
12
8.2
Papa Den
Drama, Comedy
2022, Ukraine
6.1
Piknik
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Labіrint
Romantic,
2020, Ukraine
6.4
A Mother's Heart
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
8.3
Nіma
Romantic, Detective,
2019, Ukraine
6.8
Vskrytiye pokazhet
Crime, Detective, Drama
2019, Ukraine
6.9
Shvabra
Romantic, Detective
2019, Ukraine
6.1
Provodnica
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
6.8
Cvety dozhdya
Romantic
2017, Ukraine
5.5
Perekrestki
Romantic,
2017, Ukraine
5.1
Pisma iz proshlogo
Drama, Detective,
2016, Russia
Groza nad Tihorechem
Drama, Romantic,
2016, Ukraine
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