Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyudmila Zagorskaya
Lyudmila Zagorskaya Lyudmila Zagorskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Zagorskaya

Lyudmila Zagorskaya

Lyudmila Zagorskaya

Date of Birth
14 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Nіma 8.3
Nіma (2019)
Papa Den 8.2
Papa Den (2022)
Shvabra 6.9
Shvabra (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Papa Den 8.2
Papa Den
Drama, Comedy 2022, Ukraine
Piknik 6.1
Piknik
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Labіrint
Labіrint
Romantic, 2020, Ukraine
A Mother's Heart 6.4
A Mother's Heart
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Nіma 8.3
Nіma
Romantic, Detective, 2019, Ukraine
Vskrytiye pokazhet 6.8
Vskrytiye pokazhet
Crime, Detective, Drama 2019, Ukraine
Shvabra 6.9
Shvabra
Romantic, Detective 2019, Ukraine
Provodnica 6.1
Provodnica
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Cvety dozhdya 6.8
Cvety dozhdya
Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Perekrestki 5.5
Perekrestki
Romantic, 2017, Ukraine
Pisma iz proshlogo 5.1
Pisma iz proshlogo
Drama, Detective, 2016, Russia
Groza nad Tihorechem
Groza nad Tihorechem
Drama, Romantic, 2016, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more