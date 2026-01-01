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Jakob Fahlstedt
Jakob Fahlstedt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jakob Fahlstedt
Jakob Fahlstedt
Jakob Fahlstedt
Date of Birth
2 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.4
The Evil Next Door
(2020)
Filmography
5.4
The Evil Next Door
Andra sidan
Horror
2020, Sweden
Watch trailer
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