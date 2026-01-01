Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Jakob Fahlstedt
Jakob Fahlstedt Jakob Fahlstedt
Kinoafisha Persons Jakob Fahlstedt

Jakob Fahlstedt

Jakob Fahlstedt

Date of Birth
2 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

The Evil Next Door 5.4
The Evil Next Door (2020)

Filmography

The Evil Next Door 5.4
The Evil Next Door Andra sidan
Horror 2020, Sweden
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more