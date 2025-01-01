Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Photos
2 photos
Adam David Thompson
Adam David Thompson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam David Thompson
Adam David Thompson
Adam David Thompson
Date of Birth
12 May 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
5.8
Things Will Be Different
(2024)
4.9
Imitation Girl
(2017)
0.0
The Thing About Pam
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2017
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
5.8
Things Will Be Different
Things Will Be Different
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, USA
The Thing About Pam
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
A Teacher
Drama
2020, USA
Godless
Drama, Western
2017, USA
4.9
Imitation Girl
Imitation Girl
Drama, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Photos
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree