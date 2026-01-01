Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marielle Scott
Marielle Scott
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marielle Scott
Marielle Scott
Marielle Scott
Date of Birth
18 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.6
A Teacher
(2020)
6.2
All My Life
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
6.6
A Teacher
Drama
2020, USA
6.3
All My Life
All My Life
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA / China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree