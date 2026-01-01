Menu
Marielle Scott
Date of Birth
18 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Teacher 6.6
A Teacher
Drama 2020, USA
All My Life 6.3
All My Life All My Life
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA / China
