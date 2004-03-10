Menu
Mace Coronel
Date of Birth
10 March 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
6.2
That '90s Show
Comedy
2023, USA
6
Colin in Black & White
Drama
2021, USA
6.9
Nickelodeon's Not So Valentine's Special
Comedy
2017, USA
5.6
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Comedy, Children's, Family
2014, USA
4.6
Santa Hunters
Comedy, Family
2014, Canada / USA
