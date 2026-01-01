Menu
Marte Cristensen
Date of Birth
6 April 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Exit 8.2
Exit
Drama 2019, Norway
The Last Joint Venture 6.2
The Last Joint Venture Den siste revejakta
Comedy, Drama, Crime 2008, Norway
6.1
Tröbbel Tröbbel
Drama, Short 2006, Norway
