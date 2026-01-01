Marte Cristensen

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
6 April 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Exit
(2019)
6.2
The Last Joint Venture
(2008)
6.1
Tröbbel
(2006)
Filmography
8.2
Exit
Drama
2019, Norway
6.2
The Last Joint Venture
Den siste revejakta
Comedy, Drama, Crime
2008, Norway
6.1
Tröbbel
Tröbbel
Drama, Short
2006, Norway
