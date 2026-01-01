Menu
Menashe Lustig
Date of Birth
16 March 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Menashe
(2017)
5.7
The Vigil
(2019)
Filmography
5.7
The Vigil
The Vigil
Horror
2019, USA
6.6
Menashe
Menashe
Drama
2017, USA
