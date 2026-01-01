Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Sean Xiao
Sean Xiao
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Xiao
Sean Xiao
Sean Xiao
Date of Birth
5 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.7
The Untamed
(2019)
7.8
Gezhi Town
(2025)
7.8
Sunshine by My Side
(2023)
Filmography
Legend of Zang Hai
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, China
6.6
Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants
She diao ying xiong zhuan: Xia zhi da zhe
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, China
7.8
Gezhi Town
De Xian Jin Zhi
Drama, War
2025, China
7.8
Sunshine by My Side
Romantic,
2023, China
7.6
The Oath of Love
Drama, Romantic,
2022, China
8.7
The Untamed
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy,
2019, China
Joy of Life
Drama, History,
2019, China
4
The Rookies
Su ren te gong
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2019, China
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree