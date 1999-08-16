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Özge Törer
Özge Törer Özge Törer
Kinoafisha Persons Özge Törer

Özge Törer

Özge Törer

Date of Birth
16 August 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Kurulus: Osman 8.0
Kurulus: Osman (2019)

Filmography

Kurulus: Osman 8
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Turkey
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