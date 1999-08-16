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Özge Törer
Özge Törer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Özge Törer
Özge Törer
Özge Törer
Date of Birth
16 August 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Kurulus: Osman
(2019)
Filmography
8
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure
2019, Turkey
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