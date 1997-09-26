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Özge Yagiz
Özge Yagiz Özge Yagiz
Kinoafisha Persons Özge Yagiz

Özge Yagiz

Özge Yagiz

Date of Birth
26 September 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Sol Yanim 6.5
Sol Yanim (2020)
Gözleri Karadeniz 6.5
Gözleri Karadeniz (2025)
Baba 6.1
Baba (2022)

Filmography

Doğanın Kanunu
Doğanın Kanunu
Drama, Comedy 2026, Turkey
Gözleri Karadeniz 6.5
Gözleri Karadeniz
Drama, Family, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Beyaz Eşya 4.6
Beyaz Eşya Beyaz Eşya
Comedy 2024, Turkey
Safir 5.1
Safir
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Baba 6.1
Baba
Drama 2022, Turkey
Içimizden Biri 4
Içimizden Biri
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Turkey
Sol Yanim 6.5
Sol Yanim
Drama 2020, Turkey
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