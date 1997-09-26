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Filmography
Özge Yagiz
Özge Yagiz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Özge Yagiz
Özge Yagiz
Özge Yagiz
Date of Birth
26 September 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.5
Sol Yanim
(2020)
6.5
Gözleri Karadeniz
(2025)
6.1
Baba
(2022)
Filmography
Doğanın Kanunu
Drama, Comedy
2026, Turkey
6.5
Gözleri Karadeniz
Drama, Family, Romantic
2025, Turkey
4.6
Beyaz Eşya
Beyaz Eşya
Comedy
2024, Turkey
5.1
Safir
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
6.1
Baba
Drama
2022, Turkey
4
Içimizden Biri
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Turkey
6.5
Sol Yanim
Drama
2020, Turkey
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