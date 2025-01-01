Menu
Andrey Fedinchik
Andrey Fedinchik

Date of Birth
25 February 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

V posledniy raz proshchayus 5.1
V posledniy raz proshchayus (2017)
Za vitrinoy 0.0
Za vitrinoy (2019)
Avantyura na dvoih 0.0
Avantyura na dvoih (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 1 TV Shows 7 Actor 8
Avantyura na dvoih
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
S kem povedeshsya
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Hudshaya podruga
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Ukraine
Za vitrinoy
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Rayske mіsce
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Moj luchshij vrag
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2017, Russia/Ukraine
V posledniy raz proshchayus 5.1
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Klan yuvelirov
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2015, Ukraine
