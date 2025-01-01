Menu
Andrey Fedinchik
Date of Birth
25 February 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
5.1
V posledniy raz proshchayus
(2017)
0.0
Za vitrinoy
(2019)
0.0
Avantyura na dvoih
(2021)
Filmography
8
Avantyura na dvoih
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
S kem povedeshsya
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Hudshaya podruga
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Ukraine
Za vitrinoy
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Rayske mіsce
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
Moj luchshij vrag
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, Russia/Ukraine
5.1
V posledniy raz proshchayus
V posledniy raz proshchayus
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
Klan yuvelirov
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2015, Ukraine
