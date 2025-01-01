Menu
Awards and nominations of Tomasz Mandes

Tomasz Mandes
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
