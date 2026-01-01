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Filmography
Nil Kropalov
Nil Kropalov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nil Kropalov
Nil Kropalov
Nil Kropalov
Date of Birth
5 March 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.7
Zapolyarnyy vals
(2023)
6.4
Igra v ubiystvo
(2023)
6.0
Legendy Orlyonka
(2021)
Filmography
Epikriz
Drama, Romantic
2026, Russia
Muzh moej mechty
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Prizrachnaya svyaz
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Schast'e po oshibke
Drama, Romantic,
2025, Russia
5.9
Ninel
Romantic
2024, Russia
7.7
Zapolyarnyy vals
Romantic
2023, Russia
Kresteckaya vyshivka
Romantic,
2023, Russia
6.4
Igra v ubiystvo
Detective, Thriller,
2023, Russia
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