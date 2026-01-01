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Nil Kropalov
Nil Kropalov Nil Kropalov
Kinoafisha Persons Nil Kropalov

Nil Kropalov

Nil Kropalov

Date of Birth
5 March 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Zapolyarnyy vals 7.7
Zapolyarnyy vals (2023)
Igra v ubiystvo 6.4
Igra v ubiystvo (2023)
Legendy Orlyonka 6.0
Legendy Orlyonka (2021)

Filmography

Epikriz
Epikriz
Drama, Romantic 2026, Russia
Muzh moej mechty
Muzh moej mechty
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Prizrachnaya svyaz
Prizrachnaya svyaz
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Schast'e po oshibke
Schast'e po oshibke
Drama, Romantic, 2025, Russia
Ninel 5.9
Ninel
Romantic 2024, Russia
Zapolyarnyy vals 7.7
Zapolyarnyy vals
Romantic 2023, Russia
Kresteckaya vyshivka
Kresteckaya vyshivka
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Igra v ubiystvo 6.4
Igra v ubiystvo
Detective, Thriller, 2023, Russia
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