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Amish Patel
Amish Patel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amish Patel
Amish Patel
Amish Patel
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.5
Dino Dana: The Movie
(2020)
Filmography
5.5
Dino Dana: The Movie
Dino Dana: The Movie
Adventure, Family
2020, Canada / USA
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