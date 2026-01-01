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Filmography
Erdal Yildiz
Erdal Yildiz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erdal Yildiz
Erdal Yildiz
Erdal Yildiz
Date of Birth
1 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.7
Halka
(2019)
7.8
Gaddar
(2024)
7.3
The Ceremony
(2024)
Filmography
6.8
Crooks
Action, Thriller
2024, Germany
7.8
Gaddar
Drama
2024, Turkey
7.3
The Ceremony
The Ceremony
Drama
2024,
6.3
10 Days of a Bad Man
Kötü Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective
2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
6.5
FBI: International
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
5.6
Enfant Terrible
Enfant Terrible
Drama, Biography
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
8.7
Halka
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, Turkey
5.4
Grosse Schmerz
Grosse Schmerz
Comedy, Action, Detective
2016, Germany
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