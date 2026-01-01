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Erdal Yildiz
Erdal Yildiz Erdal Yildiz
Kinoafisha Persons Erdal Yildiz

Erdal Yildiz

Erdal Yildiz

Date of Birth
1 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Halka 8.7
Halka (2019)
Gaddar 7.8
Gaddar (2024)
The Ceremony 7.3
The Ceremony (2024)

Filmography

Crooks 6.8
Crooks
Action, Thriller 2024, Germany
Gaddar 7.8
Gaddar
Drama 2024, Turkey
The Ceremony 7.3
The Ceremony The Ceremony
Drama 2024,
10 Days of a Bad Man 6.3
10 Days of a Bad Man Kötü Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective 2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
FBI: International 6.5
FBI: International
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
Enfant Terrible 5.6
Enfant Terrible Enfant Terrible
Drama, Biography 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
Halka 8.7
Halka
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, Turkey
Grosse Schmerz 5.4
Grosse Schmerz Grosse Schmerz
Comedy, Action, Detective 2016, Germany
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