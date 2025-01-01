Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Scherbinin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Scherbinin
Andrey Scherbinin
Date of Birth
25 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.4
Yarik
(2007)
7.1
Luchshiye v adu
(2022)
7.1
The Tourist
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2022
2021
2020
2019
2013
2012
2007
All
12
Films
6
TV Shows
6
Writer
5
Director
8
Odessa
Detective, Adventure
2024, Russia
5.8
Marusya Foreva!
Marusya Foreva!
Comedy, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
Luchshiye v adu
Luchshiye v adu
War
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Uslovnyy ment 3
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, Russia
5.5
Muzyka krysh
Muzyka krysh
Romantic
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
The Tourist
Turist
Action
2021, Russia
Detektivnyy sindrom
Drama, Detective
2020, Russia
Uslovnyy ment 2
Drama, Action, Crime
2020, Russia
Praktikant
Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Princip Habarova
Detective, Crime
2013, Russia
6.3
Udivi menya
Udivi menya
Crime, Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
7.4
Yarik
Yarik
Family, Drama
2007, Russia / Kazakhstan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree