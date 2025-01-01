Menu
Andrey Scherbinin
Andrey Scherbinin

Date of Birth
25 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Yarik 7.4
Yarik (2007)
Luchshiye v adu 7.1
Luchshiye v adu (2022)
The Tourist 7.1
The Tourist (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 6 TV Shows 6 Writer 5 Director 8
Odessa
Detective, Adventure 2024, Russia
Marusya Foreva! 5.8
Marusya Foreva! Marusya Foreva!
Comedy, Drama 2022, Russia
Luchshiye v adu 7.1
Luchshiye v adu Luchshiye v adu
War 2022, Russia
Uslovnyy ment 3
Uslovnyy ment 3
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, Russia
Muzyka krysh 5.5
Muzyka krysh Muzyka krysh
Romantic 2021, Russia
The Tourist 7.1
The Tourist Turist
Action 2021, Russia
Detektivnyy sindrom
Detektivnyy sindrom
Drama, Detective 2020, Russia
Uslovnyy ment 2
Uslovnyy ment 2
Drama, Action, Crime 2020, Russia
Praktikant
Praktikant
Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Princip Habarova
Princip Habarova
Detective, Crime 2013, Russia
Udivi menya 6.3
Udivi menya Udivi menya
Crime, Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Yarik 7.4
Yarik Yarik
Family, Drama 2007, Russia / Kazakhstan
