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Lamine Cissokho
Lamine Cissokho Lamine Cissokho
Kinoafisha Persons Lamine Cissokho

Lamine Cissokho

Lamine Cissokho

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Big Hit 6.7
The Big Hit (2020)
Stalk 6.5
Stalk (2020)

Filmography

Stalk 6.5
Stalk
Drama, Thriller 2020, France
The Big Hit 6.7
The Big Hit Un triomphe
Drama, Comedy 2020, France
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