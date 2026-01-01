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Lamine Cissokho
Lamine Cissokho
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lamine Cissokho
Lamine Cissokho
Lamine Cissokho
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
The Big Hit
(2020)
6.5
Stalk
(2020)
Filmography
6.5
Stalk
Drama, Thriller
2020, France
6.7
The Big Hit
Un triomphe
Drama, Comedy
2020, France
Watch trailer
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