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Lidya Jewett
Lidya Jewett Lidya Jewett
Kinoafisha Persons Lidya Jewett

Lidya Jewett

Lidya Jewett

Date of Birth
19 January 2007
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Bad Guys 2 7.9
The Bad Guys 2 (2025)
Good Girls 7.6
Good Girls (2018)
Nightbooks 5.8
Nightbooks (2021)

Filmography

The Bad Guys 2 7.9
The Bad Guys 2 The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
The Exorcist 5.5
The Exorcist The Exorcist: Believer
Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Nightbooks 5.8
Nightbooks Nightbooks
Family 2021, USA
Good Girls 7.6
Good Girls
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, USA
Show more
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