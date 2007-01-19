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Filmography
Lidya Jewett
Lidya Jewett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lidya Jewett
Lidya Jewett
Lidya Jewett
Date of Birth
19 January 2007
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.9
The Bad Guys 2
(2025)
7.6
Good Girls
(2018)
5.8
Nightbooks
(2021)
Filmography
7.9
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Exorcist
The Exorcist: Believer
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Nightbooks
Nightbooks
Family
2021, USA
7.6
Good Girls
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
Show more
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