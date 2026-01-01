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Murathan Muslu
Murathan Muslu Murathan Muslu
Kinoafisha Persons Murathan Muslu

Murathan Muslu

Murathan Muslu

Date of Birth
7 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Murder Mindfully 7.2
Murder Mindfully (2024)
Barbarians 7.1
Barbarians (2020)
Wild Mouse 6.7
Wild Mouse (2017)

Filmography

Rise of the Raven
Rise of the Raven
Drama, History 2025, Hungary
Brick 5.9
Brick Brick
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Murder Mindfully 7.2
Murder Mindfully
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2024, Germany
Hinterland 6
Hinterland Hinterland
Drama, Detective 2021, Austria / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
Barbarians 7.1
Barbarians
Drama, Action, History 2020, Germany
8 Days 6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2019, Germany
Pelican Blood 5.9
Pelican Blood Pelikanblut
Drama 2019, Germany / Bulgaria
Wild Mouse 6.7
Wild Mouse Wilde Maus
Comedy, Crime 2017, Austria / Germany
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