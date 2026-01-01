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About
Filmography
Murathan Muslu
Murathan Muslu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murathan Muslu
Murathan Muslu
Murathan Muslu
Date of Birth
7 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Murder Mindfully
(2024)
7.1
Barbarians
(2020)
6.7
Wild Mouse
(2017)
Filmography
Rise of the Raven
Drama, History
2025, Hungary
5.9
Brick
Brick
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
7.2
Murder Mindfully
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2024, Germany
6
Hinterland
Hinterland
Drama, Detective
2021, Austria / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
7.1
Barbarians
Drama, Action, History
2020, Germany
6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2019, Germany
5.9
Pelican Blood
Pelikanblut
Drama
2019, Germany / Bulgaria
6.7
Wild Mouse
Wilde Maus
Comedy, Crime
2017, Austria / Germany
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