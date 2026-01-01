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Lou Wilson
Lou Wilson Lou Wilson
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Wilson

Lou Wilson

Lou Wilson

Date of Birth
21 November 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

American Vandal 7.9
American Vandal (2017)
The Guest Book 7.4
The Guest Book (2017)
The King of Staten Island 7.3
The King of Staten Island (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The King of Staten Island 7.3
The King of Staten Island The King of Staten Island
Drama, Comedy 2020, USA
Watch trailer
American Vandal 7.9
American Vandal
Comedy, Crime 2017, USA
The Guest Book 7.4
The Guest Book
Comedy 2017, USA
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