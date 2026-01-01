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Filmography
Lou Wilson
Lou Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Wilson
Lou Wilson
Lou Wilson
Date of Birth
21 November 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
American Vandal
(2017)
7.4
The Guest Book
(2017)
7.3
The King of Staten Island
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2020
2017
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
7.3
The King of Staten Island
The King of Staten Island
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
American Vandal
Comedy, Crime
2017, USA
7.4
The Guest Book
Comedy
2017, USA
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