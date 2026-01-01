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Lena Hall
Lena Hall Lena Hall
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Hall

Lena Hall

Lena Hall

Date of Birth
30 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Your Friends and Neighbors 8.1
Your Friends and Neighbors (2025)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic 7.5
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (2010)
Girls 7.5
Girls (2012)

Filmography

Your Friends and Neighbors 8.1
Your Friends and Neighbors
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
Snowpiercer 6.9
Snowpiercer
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
Girls 7.5
Girls
Drama, Romantic 2012, USA
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic 7.5
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy 2010, USA/Canada
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