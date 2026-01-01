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About
Filmography
Lena Hall
Lena Hall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Hall
Lena Hall
Lena Hall
Date of Birth
30 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Your Friends and Neighbors
(2025)
7.5
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
(2010)
7.5
Girls
(2012)
Filmography
8.1
Your Friends and Neighbors
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
6.9
Snowpiercer
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
7.5
Girls
Drama, Romantic
2012, USA
7.5
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy
2010, USA/Canada
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