Date of Birth
14 July 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
brown
Popular Films
7.2
Bandirma Füze Kulübü
(2022)
0.0
Suslu korkuluk
(2022)
0.0
Bir Peri Masalı
(2022)
Filmography
4
Actress
5
Suslu korkuluk
Drama
2022, Turkey
Bir Peri Masalı
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
7.3
Bandirma Füze Kulübü
Bandirma Füze Kulübü
Drama, History
2022, Turkey
Marasli
Drama, Action, Romantic
2021, Turkey
Love 101
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, Turkey
