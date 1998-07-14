Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alina Boz
Alina Boz Alina Boz
Kinoafisha Persons Alina Boz

Alina Boz

Alina Boz

Date of Birth
14 July 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
brown

Popular Films

Bandirma Füze Kulübü 7.2
Bandirma Füze Kulübü (2022)
0.0
Suslu korkuluk (2022)
Bir Peri Masalı 0.0
Bir Peri Masalı (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 1 TV Shows 4 Actress 5
Suslu korkuluk
Drama 2022, Turkey
Bir Peri Masalı
Bir Peri Masalı
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Bandirma Füze Kulübü 7.3
Bandirma Füze Kulübü Bandirma Füze Kulübü
Drama, History 2022, Turkey
Marasli
Marasli
Drama, Action, Romantic 2021, Turkey
Love 101
Love 101
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more