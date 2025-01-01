Menu
Alberto Frezza

Date of Birth
23 May 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Station 19 (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 1
Station 19 6.7
Station 19
Drama, Action, Romantic 2018, USA
