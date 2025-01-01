Menu
Alberto Frezza
Date of Birth
23 May 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.7
Station 19
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2018
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
6.7
Station 19
Drama, Action, Romantic
2018, USA
