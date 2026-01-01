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Filmography
Nico Romero
Nico Romero
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nico Romero
Nico Romero
Nico Romero
Date of Birth
8 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Antidisturbios
(2020)
7.3
Cable Girls
(2017)
7.1
The Time It Takes
(2021)
Filmography
5.7
Rotten Legacy
Drama
2025, Spain
5.7
García!
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, Spain
7.1
The Time It Takes
Drama, Romantic,
2021, Spain
5.8
Veneciafrenia
Veneciafrenia
Horror
2021, Spain
Watch trailer
7.8
Antidisturbios
Action, Crime, Thriller
2020, Spain
5.3
A quién te llevarías a una isla desierta
¿A quién te llevarías a una isla desierta?
Drama
2019, Spain
7.3
Cable Girls
Drama, Romantic
2017, Spain
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