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Nico Romero
Nico Romero Nico Romero
Kinoafisha Persons Nico Romero

Nico Romero

Nico Romero

Date of Birth
8 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Antidisturbios 7.8
Antidisturbios (2020)
Cable Girls 7.3
Cable Girls (2017)
The Time It Takes 7.1
The Time It Takes (2021)

Filmography

Rotten Legacy 5.7
Rotten Legacy
Drama 2025, Spain
García! 5.7
García!
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, Spain
The Time It Takes 7.1
The Time It Takes
Drama, Romantic, 2021, Spain
Veneciafrenia 5.8
Veneciafrenia Veneciafrenia
Horror 2021, Spain
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Antidisturbios 7.8
Antidisturbios
Action, Crime, Thriller 2020, Spain
A quién te llevarías a una isla desierta 5.3
A quién te llevarías a una isla desierta ¿A quién te llevarías a una isla desierta?
Drama 2019, Spain
Cable Girls 7.3
Cable Girls
Drama, Romantic 2017, Spain
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