Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yukiyo Fujii
Yukiyo Fujii
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yukiyo Fujii
Yukiyo Fujii
Yukiyo Fujii
Date of Birth
8 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
7.9
Fairy Tail
(2009)
7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
(2024)
Filmography
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.8
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
6.3
The Earthbound Mole
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.3
Me and the Alien MuMu
Anime, Comedy
2025, Japan
7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime
2024, Japan
6.9
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.9
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2024, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree