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Yukiyo Fujii
Yukiyo Fujii Yukiyo Fujii
Kinoafisha Persons Yukiyo Fujii

Yukiyo Fujii

Yukiyo Fujii

Date of Birth
8 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)
Fairy Tail 7.9
Fairy Tail (2009)
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest 7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest (2024)

Filmography

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom 6.8
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! 6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
The Earthbound Mole 6.3
The Earthbound Mole
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Me and the Alien MuMu 6.3
Me and the Alien MuMu
Anime, Comedy 2025, Japan
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest 7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime 2024, Japan
Bang Brave Bang Bravern 6.9
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian 6.9
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2024, Japan
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