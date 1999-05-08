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Filmography
Ed Gilbert
Ed Gilbert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ed Gilbert
Ed Gilbert
Ed Gilbert
Date of Birth
29 June 1931
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 May 1999
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
Spider-Man
(1994)
8.2
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron
(1993)
7.7
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
(1998)
Filmography
7.7
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
1998, USA
6.3
Iron Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1994, USA
7.1
Aladdin
Children's, Animation
1994, USA
8.4
Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1994, USA
8.2
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron
Sci-Fi, Action, Family
1993, USA
6.6
The Little Mermaid
Drama, Adventure
1992, USA
5.4
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
1992, USA / Germany
6.6
Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
Animation, Comedy, Family
1988, USA
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