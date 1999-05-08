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Ed Gilbert
Ed Gilbert Ed Gilbert
Kinoafisha Persons Ed Gilbert

Ed Gilbert

Ed Gilbert

Date of Birth
29 June 1931
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 May 1999
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Spider-Man 8.4
Spider-Man (1994)
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron 8.2
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron (1993)
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island 7.7
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

Filmography

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island 7.7
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 1998, USA
Iron Man 6.3
Iron Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1994, USA
Aladdin 7.1
Aladdin
Children's, Animation 1994, USA
Spider-Man 8.4
Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1994, USA
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron 8.2
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron
Sci-Fi, Action, Family 1993, USA
The Little Mermaid 6.6
The Little Mermaid
Drama, Adventure 1992, USA
Tom and Jerry: The Movie 5.4
Tom and Jerry: The Movie Tom and Jerry: The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 1992, USA / Germany
Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf 6.6
Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
Animation, Comedy, Family 1988, USA
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