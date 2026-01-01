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Catherine Bruhier Catherine Bruhier
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Bruhier

Catherine Bruhier

Catherine Bruhier

Date of Birth
31 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Deadly Vows 7.4
Deadly Vows (2024)
A Season to Remember 7.4
A Season to Remember (2024)
Accused 7.0
Accused (2022)

Filmography

Imperfect Women
Imperfect Women
Thriller, Drama 2026, USA
A Season to Remember 7.4
A Season to Remember A Season to Remember
Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
Deadly Vows 7.4
Deadly Vows Still Smiling
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
Accused 7
Accused
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
I'll Follow You Down 6.1
I'll Follow You Down I'll Follow You Down
Detective, Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, Canada
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