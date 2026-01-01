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Filmography
Catherine Bruhier
Catherine Bruhier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Bruhier
Catherine Bruhier
Catherine Bruhier
Date of Birth
31 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Deadly Vows
(2024)
7.4
A Season to Remember
(2024)
7.0
Accused
(2022)
Filmography
Imperfect Women
Thriller, Drama
2026, USA
7.4
A Season to Remember
A Season to Remember
Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
7.4
Deadly Vows
Still Smiling
Crime, Thriller
2024, USA
7
Accused
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
6.1
I'll Follow You Down
I'll Follow You Down
Detective, Drama, Sci-Fi
2013, Canada
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