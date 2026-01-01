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Nate Richert
Nate Richert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nate Richert
Nate Richert
Nate Richert
Date of Birth
28 April 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.6
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
(1996)
Filmography
6.6
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
1996, USA
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