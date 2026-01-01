Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nate Richert
Nate Richert Nate Richert
Kinoafisha Persons Nate Richert

Nate Richert

Nate Richert

Date of Birth
28 April 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch 6.6
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1996)

Filmography

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch 6.6
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 1996, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more