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Ambyr Childers
Ambyr Childers Ambyr Childers
Kinoafisha Persons Ambyr Childers

Ambyr Childers

Ambyr Childers

Date of Birth
18 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

You 7.6
You (2018)
Aquarius 7.1
Aquarius (2015)
Gangster Squad 7.0
Gangster Squad (2013)

Filmography

You 7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2018, USA
Backtrace 3.9
Backtrace Backtrace
Thriller, Crime 2018, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
A Vigilante 5.6
A Vigilante A Vigilante
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission 6.2
The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission
Animation, Adventure 2016, USA / China
Watch trailer
Aquarius 7.1
Aquarius
Drama, Crime 2015, USA
Vice 5.5
Vice Vice
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Gangster Squad 7
Gangster Squad Gangster Squad
Crime, Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Playback 4.3
Playback Playback
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
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