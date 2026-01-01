Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ambyr Childers
Ambyr Childers
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ambyr Childers
Ambyr Childers
Ambyr Childers
Date of Birth
18 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
You
(2018)
7.1
Aquarius
(2015)
7.0
Gangster Squad
(2013)
Filmography
7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2018, USA
3.9
Backtrace
Backtrace
Thriller, Crime
2018, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5.6
A Vigilante
A Vigilante
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective
2018, USA
6.2
The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission
The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission
Animation, Adventure
2016, USA / China
Watch trailer
7.1
Aquarius
Drama, Crime
2015, USA
5.5
Vice
Vice
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7
Gangster Squad
Gangster Squad
Crime, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Playback
Playback
Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree