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Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King Aja Naomi King
Kinoafisha Persons Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King

Date of Birth
11 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

How to Get Away with Murder 8.1
How to Get Away with Murder (2014)
Lessons in Chemistry 8.0
Lessons in Chemistry (2023)
A Black Lady Sketch Show 7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show (2019)

Filmography

Lessons in Chemistry 8
Lessons in Chemistry
Drama, 2023, USA
A Black Lady Sketch Show 7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Comedy, Reality-TV 2019, USA
The Upside 7.1
The Upside The Upside
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Birth of a Nation 6.5
The Birth of a Nation Birth of a Nation
Drama 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Deadbeat 7.1
Deadbeat
Comedy, Fantasy 2014, USA
How to Get Away with Murder 8.1
How to Get Away with Murder
Drama, Thriller 2014, USA
Black Box 6.3
Black Box
Drama, Thriller 2014, USA
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