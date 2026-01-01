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Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King
Date of Birth
11 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.1
How to Get Away with Murder
(2014)
8.0
Lessons in Chemistry
(2023)
7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show
(2019)
Filmography
8
Lessons in Chemistry
Drama,
2023, USA
7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Comedy, Reality-TV
2019, USA
7.1
The Upside
The Upside
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
The Birth of a Nation
Birth of a Nation
Drama
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Deadbeat
Comedy, Fantasy
2014, USA
8.1
How to Get Away with Murder
Drama, Thriller
2014, USA
6.3
Black Box
Drama, Thriller
2014, USA
Show more
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