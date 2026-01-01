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Filmography
McKinley Freeman
McKinley Freeman
Kinoafisha
Persons
McKinley Freeman
McKinley Freeman
McKinley Freeman
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Samantha Who?
(2007)
7.5
Titans
(2018)
7.1
American Soul
(2019)
Filmography
6
Our Kind of People
Drama
2021, USA
7.1
American Soul
Drama, Music, History
2019, USA
7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
6.1
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero
Romantic
2017, USA
7.1
Relationship Status
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, USA
7
Hit the Floor
Drama, Romantic, Sport
2013, USA
5.6
Waking Madison
Waking Madison
Drama
2010, USA
7.6
Samantha Who?
Comedy
2007, USA
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