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McKinley Freeman
McKinley Freeman McKinley Freeman
Kinoafisha Persons McKinley Freeman

McKinley Freeman

McKinley Freeman

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Samantha Who? 7.6
Samantha Who? (2007)
Titans 7.5
Titans (2018)
American Soul 7.1
American Soul (2019)

Filmography

Our Kind of People 6
Our Kind of People
Drama 2021, USA
American Soul 7.1
American Soul
Drama, Music, History 2019, USA
Titans 7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Hometown Hero 6.1
Hometown Hero Hometown Hero
Romantic 2017, USA
Relationship Status 7.1
Relationship Status
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2016, USA
Hit the Floor 7
Hit the Floor
Drama, Romantic, Sport 2013, USA
Waking Madison 5.6
Waking Madison Waking Madison
Drama 2010, USA
Samantha Who? 7.6
Samantha Who?
Comedy 2007, USA
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