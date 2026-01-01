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About
Michael Lannan
Michael Lannan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Lannan
Michael Lannan
Michael Lannan
Date of Birth
9 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.2
Looking
(2014)
7.5
Looking
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2016
2014
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Writer
2
Creator
1
7.5
Looking
Looking
Comedy, Drama
2016, USA
8.2
Looking
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
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