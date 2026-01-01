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Michael Lannan
Michael Lannan Michael Lannan
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Lannan

Michael Lannan

Michael Lannan

Date of Birth
9 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Looking 8.2
Looking (2014)
Looking 7.5
Looking (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Looking 7.5
Looking Looking
Comedy, Drama 2016, USA
Looking 8.2
Looking
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
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