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Miya Muqi
Miya Muqi Miya Muqi
Kinoafisha Persons Miya Muqi

Miya Muqi

Miya Muqi

Date of Birth
24 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Kung Fu Yoga 5.5
Kung Fu Yoga (2017)
Vanguard 5.3
Vanguard (2020)
Mutant Ghost Wargirl 5.3
Mutant Ghost Wargirl (2022)

Filmography

Mutant Ghost Wargirl 5.3
Mutant Ghost Wargirl Mutant Ghost Wargirl
Action, Sci-Fi 2022, China
Watch trailer
Vanguard 5.3
Vanguard Vanguard / Ji xian feng
Action, Crime, Comedy 2020, China
Watch trailer
Kung Fu Yoga 5.5
Kung Fu Yoga Kung-Fu Yoga
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2017, India / China
Watch trailer
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