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Filmography
Miya Muqi
Miya Muqi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miya Muqi
Miya Muqi
Miya Muqi
Date of Birth
24 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
5.5
Kung Fu Yoga
(2017)
5.3
Vanguard
(2020)
5.3
Mutant Ghost Wargirl
(2022)
Filmography
5.3
Mutant Ghost Wargirl
Mutant Ghost Wargirl
Action, Sci-Fi
2022, China
Watch trailer
5.3
Vanguard
Vanguard / Ji xian feng
Action, Crime, Comedy
2020, China
Watch trailer
5.5
Kung Fu Yoga
Kung-Fu Yoga
Action, Comedy, Adventure
2017, India / China
Watch trailer
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