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Emelia Hellman
Emelia Hellman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emelia Hellman
Emelia Hellman
Emelia Hellman
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.3
Bellevue
(2017)
4.7
Game of Death
(2017)
Filmography
6.3
Bellevue
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2017, Canada
4.7
Game of Death
Game of Death
Horror, Thriller
2017, France / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
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