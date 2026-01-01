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About
Filmography
Laurence Morais-Lagace
Laurence Morais-Lagace
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Morais-Lagace
Laurence Morais-Lagace
Laurence Morais-Lagace
Date of Birth
9 July 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
4.7
Game of Death
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2017
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
4.7
Game of Death
Game of Death
Horror, Thriller
2017, France / Canada / USA
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