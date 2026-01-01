Menu
Mica Argañaraz
Mica Argañaraz
Mica Argañaraz
Date of Birth
16 May 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.0
Lux Æterna
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
Drama
Year
2019
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6
Lux Æterna
Drama
2019, France
