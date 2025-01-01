Menu
Cristin Milioti Awards

Awards and nominations of Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
