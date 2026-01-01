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Luo Yan Luo Yan
Kinoafisha Persons Luo Yan

Luo Yan

Luo Yan

Date of Birth
1 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Writer's Odyssey 6.3
A Writer's Odyssey (2021)
Pavilion of Women 6.1
Pavilion of Women (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Writer's Odyssey 6.3
A Writer's Odyssey A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, China
Watch trailer
Pavilion of Women 6.1
Pavilion of Women Pavilion of Women
Drama, Romantic, War 2001, China / USA
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