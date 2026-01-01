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About
Filmography
Luo Yan
Luo Yan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luo Yan
Luo Yan
Luo Yan
Date of Birth
1 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.3
A Writer's Odyssey
(2021)
6.1
Pavilion of Women
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2021
2001
All
2
Films
2
Director
1
Writer
1
Actress
1
Producer
1
6.3
A Writer's Odyssey
A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime
2021, China
Watch trailer
6.1
Pavilion of Women
Pavilion of Women
Drama, Romantic, War
2001, China / USA
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