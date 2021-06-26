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Filmography
Natalya Popova
Natalya Popova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Popova
Natalya Popova
Natalya Popova
Date of Birth
26 May 1949
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
26 June 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
The Twelve Months
(1972)
7.3
Black and White Magic
(1983)
7.1
Na svoey zemle
(1987)
Filmography
6.8
Nash bronepoyezd
Nash bronepoyezd
Drama
1989, USSR
5.8
Ozhog
Ozhog
Drama, Crime
1988, USSR
7.1
Na svoey zemle
Na svoey zemle
Drama
1987, USSR
7.3
Black and White Magic
Magiya chyornaya i belaya
Comedy
1983, USSR
Moy starshiy brat
Moy starshiy brat
Romantic
1976, USSR
7.3
The Twelve Months
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Family, Fairy Tale
1972, USSR
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