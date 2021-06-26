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Natalya Popova
Natalya Popova Natalya Popova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Popova

Natalya Popova

Natalya Popova

Date of Birth
26 May 1949
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
26 June 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Twelve Months 7.3
The Twelve Months (1972)
Black and White Magic 7.3
Black and White Magic (1983)
Na svoey zemle 7.1
Na svoey zemle (1987)

Filmography

Nash bronepoyezd 6.8
Nash bronepoyezd Nash bronepoyezd
Drama 1989, USSR
Ozhog 5.8
Ozhog Ozhog
Drama, Crime 1988, USSR
Na svoey zemle 7.1
Na svoey zemle Na svoey zemle
Drama 1987, USSR
Black and White Magic 7.3
Black and White Magic Magiya chyornaya i belaya
Comedy 1983, USSR
Moy starshiy brat
Moy starshiy brat Moy starshiy brat
Romantic 1976, USSR
The Twelve Months 7.3
The Twelve Months Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Family, Fairy Tale 1972, USSR
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