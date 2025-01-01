Menu
Anders Rønnow Klarlund
Anders Rønnow Klarlund
Date of Birth
28 May 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.9
Strings
(2004)
6.5
Klienten
(2022)
5.9
How to Get Rid of Others
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2007
2004
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
Writer
3
6.5
Klienten
Klienten
Thriller
2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
5.9
How to Get Rid of Others
Hvordan vi slipper af med de andre
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2007, Denmark
6.9
Strings
Strings
Adventure, Fantasy, Animation, Drama
2004, Denmark / Sweden / Great Britain / Norway
