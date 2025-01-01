Menu
Anders Rønnow Klarlund
Date of Birth
28 May 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Strings 6.9
Strings (2004)
Klienten 6.5
Klienten (2022)
How to Get Rid of Others 5.9
How to Get Rid of Others (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Klienten 6.5
Klienten Klienten
Thriller 2022, Denmark
How to Get Rid of Others 5.9
How to Get Rid of Others Hvordan vi slipper af med de andre
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2007, Denmark
Strings 6.9
Strings Strings
Adventure, Fantasy, Animation, Drama 2004, Denmark / Sweden / Great Britain / Norway
