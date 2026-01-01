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Filmography
Mona Marshall
Mona Marshall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mona Marshall
Mona Marshall
Mona Marshall
Date of Birth
31 August 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
8.4
South Park
(1997)
7.4
Magic Knight Rayearth
(1994)
Filmography
7
Boomerang Bro Gets Grounded: The First Movie: Kalahari Waterpark Disaster
Boomerang Bro Gets Grounded: The First Movie: Kalahari Waterpark Disaster
Comedy
2025, USA
7.3
South Park: The End of Obesity
South Park: The End Of Obesity
Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Americano
El Americano: The Movie
Family, Children's, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2016, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Jake and the Giants
Jake and the Giants
Animation
2015, USA
6.3
Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel
Gekijô-ban Naruto: Daigekitotsu! Maboroshi no chitei iseki dattebayo!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2005, Japan
Watch trailer
7.2
Jackie Chan Adventures
Action, Adventure, Children's
2000, USA/Hong Kong
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
1998, Japan
8.4
South Park
Comedy
1997, USA
Show more
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