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Mona Marshall
Mona Marshall Mona Marshall
Kinoafisha Persons Mona Marshall

Mona Marshall

Mona Marshall

Date of Birth
31 August 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
South Park 8.4
South Park (1997)
Magic Knight Rayearth 7.4
Magic Knight Rayearth (1994)

Filmography

7
Boomerang Bro Gets Grounded: The First Movie: Kalahari Waterpark Disaster Boomerang Bro Gets Grounded: The First Movie: Kalahari Waterpark Disaster
Comedy 2025, USA
South Park: The End of Obesity 7.3
South Park: The End of Obesity South Park: The End Of Obesity
Animation 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Americano 4.7
Americano El Americano: The Movie
Family, Children's, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2016, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
Jake and the Giants 6.8
Jake and the Giants Jake and the Giants
Animation 2015, USA
Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel 6.3
Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel Gekijô-ban Naruto: Daigekitotsu! Maboroshi no chitei iseki dattebayo!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2005, Japan
Watch trailer
Jackie Chan Adventures 7.2
Jackie Chan Adventures
Action, Adventure, Children's 2000, USA/Hong Kong
Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 1998, Japan
South Park 8.4
South Park
Comedy 1997, USA
Show more
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