Alexander Hodge
Date of Birth
25 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Insecure 8.6
Insecure (2016)
Abe 6.2
Abe (2019)
Which Brings Me to You 6.1
Which Brings Me to You (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
She Taught Love 5.9
She Taught Love
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
Adult Best Friends 6.1
Adult Best Friends
Comedy 2024, USA
Wellmania
Wellmania
Drama, Comedy 2023, Australia
Which Brings Me to You 6.1
Which Brings Me to You
Romantic 2023, USA
Tommy
Tommy
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Abe 6.2
Abe
Family 2019, USA / Brazil
Insecure 8.6
Insecure
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
