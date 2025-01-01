Menu
Aldiyar Bayrakimov
Date of Birth
16 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
8.3
Paralimpiets
(2022)
5.5
Qarakoz
(2020)
0.0
Almaty, ya lyublyu tebya!
(2024)
Filmography
1
Almaty, ya lyublyu tebya!
Drama
2024, Kazakhstan
8.3
Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama
2022, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
5.5
Qarakoz
Horror
2020, Russia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
