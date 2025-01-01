Menu
Aldiyar Bayrakimov
Date of Birth
16 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Paralimpiets (2022)
Qarakoz (2020)
Almaty, ya lyublyu tebya! (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 3 Director 2 Writer 2 Producer 1 Actor 1
Drama 2024, Kazakhstan
Biography, Sport, Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Horror 2020, Russia / Kazakhstan
