Masaki Inoue
Masaki Inoue
Masaki Inoue
Masaki Inoue
Masaki Inoue
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.1
Sorokin no Mita Sakura
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2019
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
6.1
Sorokin no Mita Sakura
Sorokin no Mita Sakura
Drama, Romantic, History
2019, Japan
Watch trailer
