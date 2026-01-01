Masaki Inoue

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Sorokin no Mita Sakura 6.1
Sorokin no Mita Sakura (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Drama, Romantic, History 2019, Japan
