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Laysla De Oliveira Laysla De Oliveira
Kinoafisha Persons Laysla De Oliveira

Laysla De Oliveira

Laysla De Oliveira

Date of Birth
11 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Special Ops: Lioness 8.0
Special Ops: Lioness (2023)
iZombie 7.9
iZombie (2015)
Locke & Key 7.4
Locke & Key (2020)

Filmography

Special Ops: Lioness 8
Special Ops: Lioness
Thriller, Action, Drama 2023, USA
Needle in a Timestack 4.4
Needle in a Timestack Needle in a Timestack
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Locke & Key 7.4
Locke & Key
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2020, USA
Guest of Honour 5.8
Guest of Honour Guest of Honour
Drama 2019, Canada
In the Tall Grass 5.5
In the Tall Grass In the Tall Grass
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy 2019, USA / Canada
iZombie 7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror 2015, USA
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