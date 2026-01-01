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Filmography
Laysla De Oliveira
Laysla De Oliveira
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laysla De Oliveira
Laysla De Oliveira
Laysla De Oliveira
Date of Birth
11 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.0
Special Ops: Lioness
(2023)
7.9
iZombie
(2015)
7.4
Locke & Key
(2020)
Filmography
8
Special Ops: Lioness
Thriller, Action, Drama
2023, USA
4.4
Needle in a Timestack
Needle in a Timestack
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Locke & Key
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2020, USA
5.8
Guest of Honour
Guest of Honour
Drama
2019, Canada
5.5
In the Tall Grass
In the Tall Grass
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy
2019, USA / Canada
7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror
2015, USA
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