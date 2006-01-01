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Filmography
Malu Leicher
Malu Leicher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malu Leicher
Malu Leicher
Malu Leicher
Date of Birth
1 January 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.6
Liliane Susewind - Ein tierisches Abenteuer
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2018
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.6
Liliane Susewind - Ein tierisches Abenteuer
Liliane Susewind - Ein tierisches Abenteuer
Fantasy, Comedy, Family
2018, Germany
Watch trailer
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