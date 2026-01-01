María Ballesteros

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Thieves 6.6
Thieves (2007)
Juana La Loca 6.5
Juana La Loca (2001)
Noise 6.1
Noise (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
32 Malasana Street 6
32 Malasana Street 32 Malasana Street / Malasaña 32
Horror 2020, Spain
8 dates 6.1
8 dates 8 Dates / 8 citas
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Spain
Thieves 6.6
Thieves Ladrones
Drama 2007, Spain
Noise 6.1
Noise Noise
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2007, USA
Juana La Loca 6.5
Juana La Loca Juana la Loca
Biography, Drama, History 2001, Spain / Italy / Portugal
