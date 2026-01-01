Menu
María Ballesteros
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress
Popular Films
6.6
Thieves
(2007)
6.5
Juana La Loca
(2001)
6.1
Noise
(2007)
Filmography
6
32 Malasana Street
32 Malasana Street / Malasaña 32
Horror
2020, Spain
Watch trailer
6.1
8 dates
8 Dates / 8 citas
Comedy, Romantic
2008, Spain
Watch trailer
6.6
Thieves
Ladrones
Drama
2007, Spain
6.1
Noise
Noise
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2007, USA
6.5
Juana La Loca
Juana la Loca
Biography, Drama, History
2001, Spain / Italy / Portugal
