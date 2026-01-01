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Léo Karmann
Léo Karmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léo Karmann
Léo Karmann
Léo Karmann
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
6.7
Simon's Got a Gift
(2019)
Filmography
6.7
Simon's Got a Gift
La dernière vie de Simon
Family, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2019, France / Belgium
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