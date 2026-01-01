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Filmography
April Pearson
April Pearson
Kinoafisha
Persons
April Pearson
April Pearson
April Pearson
Date of Birth
23 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Skins
(2007)
6.8
Tucked
(2018)
4.6
The Kindred
(2021)
Filmography
4.6
The Kindred
The Kindred
Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Tucked
Tucked
Drama
2018, Great Britain
8.1
Skins
Drama, Comedy
2007, Great Britain
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