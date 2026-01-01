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Filmography
Nicola Gründel
Nicola Gründel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicola Gründel
Nicola Gründel
Nicola Gründel
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Dem Horizont so nah / Close to the horizon
(2019)
Filmography
7
Dem Horizont so nah / Close to the horizon
Dem Horizont so nah / Close to the horizon
Romantic
2019, Germany
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